Novice driver charged following rollover near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenager faces multiple charges including careless driving following a vehicle rollover in the Municipality of Brighton on Sunday morning.

Northumberland OPP said just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a rollover on County Road 2 near the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg.

Police say two people in the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

OPP determined the driver, a 17-year-old from Trenton, Ont., was determined to be impaired.

The driver was arrested and charged with novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero, careless driving, novice driver failure to surrender a licence, driving without an authorized driver, and class G1 licence holder driving with a front-seat passenger.

The teen was also issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date.