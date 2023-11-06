Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Novice driver charged following rollover near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 2:43 pm
Northumberland OPP say a teenager faces multiple charges following a rollover on County Road 2 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a teenager faces multiple charges following a rollover on County Road 2 in the Municipality of Brighton on Nov. 5, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenager faces multiple charges including careless driving following a vehicle rollover in the Municipality of Brighton on Sunday morning.

Northumberland OPP said just before 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to a rollover on County Road 2 near the village of Brighton, east of Cobourg.

Police say two people in the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

OPP determined the driver, a 17-year-old from Trenton, Ont., was determined to be impaired.

The driver was arrested and charged with novice driver — blood-alcohol concentration above zero, careless driving, novice driver failure to surrender a licence, driving without an authorized driver, and class G1 licence holder driving with a front-seat passenger.

The teen was also issued a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a later date.

Click to play video: 'Man accused of impaired driving, dangerous driving causing the deaths of newly-wed couple to spend weekend behind bars'
Man accused of impaired driving, dangerous driving causing the deaths of newly-wed couple to spend weekend behind bars
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices