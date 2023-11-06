Menu

Crime

3 charged after 11 people lose over $200K in home reno scam: Ontario police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 11:02 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Three men from Wilmot are facing charges in connection with a home reno scam that cost people $215,000, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that from August 2021 to February 2023, the trio allegedly collected deposits from 11 people for work that was never done.

The victims did not receive refunds from the men either, according to a brief from police.

They say the three men, ages 53, 46, and 37, were arrested last week and have been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police believe there could be other victims, and ask anyone who may have been the victim of a home reno scam to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6365.

