Minor injuries sustained after man attacked in Guelph road rage incident: police

Guelph police say one person has minor injuries following a road rage incident on the weekend.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to an incident at the parking lot of a store on Woodlawn Road.

Police said the victim was pulled from his vehicle and repeatedly punched in the face and head by a man. Police add that the victim did not know the attacker.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses identified the man and he turned himself in to investigators.

Police said he’ll make a court appearance in Guelph on Dec. 15.