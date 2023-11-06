Menu

Crime

Minor injuries sustained after man attacked in Guelph road rage incident: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 6, 2023 10:59 am
Guelph police say a man assaulted another driver amid a weekend road rage incident in a parking lot of a store on Woodlawn Road. The accused turned himself in to police. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man assaulted another driver amid a weekend road rage incident in a parking lot of a store on Woodlawn Road. The accused turned himself in to police. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say one person has minor injuries following a road rage incident on the weekend.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said they responded to an incident at the parking lot of a store on Woodlawn Road.

Police said the victim was pulled from his vehicle and repeatedly punched in the face and head by a man. Police add that the victim did not know the attacker.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses identified the man and he turned himself in to investigators.

Police said he’ll make a court appearance in Guelph on Dec. 15.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

