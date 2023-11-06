Menu

Canada

Salary ranges would have to be disclosed on job postings under new Ontario bill

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 11:11 am
FILE - Canadian $20 bills. New legislation from the Ford government would require businesses to disclose salary ranges and whether artificial intelligence is used during a hiring process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff
Ontario is planning to make it mandatory for salary ranges to be disclosed on job postings.

The Ford government is planning to introduce legislation that, if passed, would also require businesses to disclose if artificial intelligence is used during the hiring process.

“At a time when many companies are posting record profits, it is only fair they communicate transparently about how they pay workers,” Labour Minister David Piccini said in a statement.

“And as the use of artificial intelligence in Ontario skyrockets, our government will continue to take action to ensure workers aren’t excluded from the job market because of technological biases and that their privacy rights are protected.”

In Ontario last year, 37 per cent of online job postings included salary information, the government said.

The province said that including salary ranges on job postings can help to close the gender pay gap.

It will also help companies find qualified candidates faster and improve retention, the province said.

The government said AI and algorithms are increasingly being used by businesses in Ontario and “generate high volumes of personal data about job applicants and employees.”

“Increasingly, they may also make employment decisions that affect people’s lives,” the province said.

“In response to growing concerns about the ethical, legal and privacy implications of AI, Ontario is proposing to require employers to inform job seekers when it is used to inform decisions in the hiring process.”

The province also announced that it will be holding consultations and analysis on ending the use of non-disclosure agreements in the settlement of cases of workplace violence, misconduct, and sexual harassment.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

