Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2023 6:26 am
Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. A person walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo. View image in full screen
Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence. A person walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is considering banning the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

Labour Minister David Piccini is set to announce consultations on the issue today, as he discusses his ministry’s next piece of legislation.

Piccini says that non-disclosure agreements should never be used to silence victims or to sidestep accountability.

Ontario has previously banned the use of NDAs in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

Members of the Canadian Bar Association voted in favour of discouraging the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of abuse and harassment.

The government says seven in 10 workers have reported experiencing a form of harassment or violence in their workplace, with the rates even higher for women and gender-diverse people.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We want to hear from Ontarians and (our) consultations will work with the legal community, survivors, employers to identify those options to restrict the use of NDAs while protecting the rights of victims,” Piccini said in an interview.

“NDAs should never be used to silence victims, and those who’ve done that, their time’s up.”

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices