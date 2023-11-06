Menu

Canada

3 dead after falling through Humboldt Lake ice

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:45 am
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Three people died after falling through the ice at Humboldt Lake, just south of Humboldt, Sask., over the weekend.

RCMP, fire crews and local EMS were called around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday after five people were reported to have fallen through the ice.

A woman and a child were taken to a nearby hospital for assessment. Another woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and two men did not resurface.

The bodies of the two men were recovered with the help of the RCMP’s underwater recovery team on Sunday.

Police said no further details will be released.

