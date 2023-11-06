Kitchener Rangers pull off victory over Knights in London

Send this page to someone via email

The Rangers got a measure of revenge on the Knights on Sunday, coming out on top of the first meeting of the two teams since Kitchener was eliminated in last year’s playoffs by London.

The two long-time rivals met up in London, with Kitchener coming out on top by a score of 4-2.

Rangers sniper Adrian Misaljevic opened the scoring for the visitors 13 minutes into the opening period.

Just under five minutes later, Trent Swick would double the Rangers, lead on a goal assisted by defenceman Filip Mešár and Carson Rehkopf, the OHL’s top scorer.

Mešár has now recorded a point in all five games he has played since being sent down to Kitchener by the Montreal Canadiens.

The two-goal advantage would not last long as Knights star Kasper Halttunen would get one past Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons, to close the gap to one after the first period.

The Rangers advantage would widen just 20 seconds into the second frame as Mathew Sop would score a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1.

About 12 minutes later, Easton Cowan would score an unassisted marker but the Rangers shut the Knights down from there forward.

Sop would finish off the scoring at the 17:33 mark of the second period with a power play marker to insure the victory for Kitchener.

Parsons would make 28 saves to pick up the win while Knights goaltender Michael Simpson had a busy night, making 21 saves in a losing cause.

The Rangers, who also picked up a 5-2 win over Owen Sound on Friday night, are now tied for first place in the OHL alongside the Soo Greyhounds.

They will be in action again on Wednesday night when they pay a visit to Owen Sound.