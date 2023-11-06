Menu

Crime

Regina police charge man with 2nd-degree murder following weekend homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:44 am
Police have charged 48-year-old Roy Julius Dennis Sayer with second-degree murder which makes it Regina's eighth homicide this year. View image in full screen
Police have charged 48-year-old Roy Julius Dennis Sayer with second-degree murder which makes it Regina's eighth homicide this year. Global News/File photo
Regina police charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

Police responded to a call in the 1900 block of Montreal Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Initial information indicated there was an injured male lying outside a residence,” according to a release. “Police and EMS attended and located an adult male who was suffering from serious injuries.”

Police stated the victim was a 61-year-old man, who was taken to hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

“Officers secured the immediate area and requested the additional resources of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the Coroner,” police stated.

Police on Sunday charged Roy Julius Dennis Sayer, 48, with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The man will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

This is Regina’s eighth homicide of 2023.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

