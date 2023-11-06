Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2023 9:43 am
A resident of Keremeos posted this photo of a rockslide on Highway 3. View image in full screen
A resident of Keremeos posted this photo of a rockslide on Highway 3. Credit: Christopher Erb
A rock slide has closed a major southern British Columbia highway in both directions outside Keremeos, about 300 kilometres east of Vancouver.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order for residents at two addresses sandwiched between Highway 3 and the Similkameen River within hours of the Sunday night slide.

The regional district has also imposed a state of local emergency for the rural area roughly halfway between the village of Keremeos and the community of Hedley.

Another South Okanagan ER temporarily closes
Fortis BC, which provides electricity in the region, says the “unstable ground conditions” have caused a power outage affecting 114 customers.

A note on the utility’s website estimates lights could be back on by 2 p.m.

DriveBC, the province’s online traveller information system, is not estimating when the highway might reopen and is proposing a detour that involves a route through Merritt and West Kelowna, adding more than 300 kilometres to the journey.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.

