Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SUV smashes into cop car in Kitchener as officers investigate another collision: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:13 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The driver of an SUV is facing DUI charges after hitting a cruiser which was investigating a collision in KItchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were investigating a pedestrian-involved collision at around 2 a.m. on Saturday near  Homer Waterson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive with the former having been closed for the investigation.

While the investigation was taking place, police say a GMC SUV entered into the area, before hitting the cop car. Police say both vehicles were “destroyed” in the process.

Trending Now

There were no injuries to the officers at the scene of the incident. but the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man from Ingersoll is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired- alcohol, operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration and dangerous operation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices