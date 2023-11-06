SUV smashes into cop car in Kitchener as officers investigate another collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of an SUV is facing DUI charges after hitting a cruiser which was investigating a collision in KItchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were investigating a pedestrian-involved collision at around 2 a.m. on Saturday near Homer Waterson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive with the former having been closed for the investigation.

While the investigation was taking place, police say a GMC SUV entered into the area, before hitting the cop car. Police say both vehicles were “destroyed” in the process.

There were no injuries to the officers at the scene of the incident. but the driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man from Ingersoll is facing a number of charges including operation while impaired- alcohol, operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration and dangerous operation.