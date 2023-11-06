SIRT to review case of Saskatoon man who went into medical distress in police custody

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a 29-year-old man went into medical distress while in detention and is now in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m., after a detention paramedic observed the man, who was brought into detention an hour earlier.

Police noticed the man to be agitated and going into medical distress.

“The male’s condition continued to decline as paramedics assessed him, and the male was transported to hospital for further care and assessment,” police stated. “The male is currently in critical condition, and family of the male has been contacted and are aware of his condition.”

Saskatoon police notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident and the SIRT’s civilian executive director instructed the Saskatoon police to retain conduct of the investigation and assigned a SIRT investigator to review the investigation.