Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIRT to review case of Saskatoon man who went into medical distress in police custody

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 10:42 am
The Saskatoon police notified the Serious Incident Response Team after a man who was in detention went into medical distress and is now in critical condition. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon police notified the Serious Incident Response Team after a man who was in detention went into medical distress and is now in critical condition. File/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating after a 29-year-old man went into medical distress while in detention and is now in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m., after a detention paramedic observed the man, who was brought into detention an hour earlier.

Police noticed the man to be agitated and going into medical distress.

“The male’s condition continued to decline as paramedics assessed him, and the male was transported to hospital for further care and assessment,” police stated. “The male is currently in critical condition, and family of the male has been contacted and are aware of his condition.”

Trending Now

Saskatoon police notified the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) of the incident and the SIRT’s civilian executive director instructed the Saskatoon police to retain conduct of the investigation and assigned a SIRT investigator to review the investigation.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices