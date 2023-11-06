2 shooting victims seriously injured, make own way to Toronto hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two victims were shot in Toronto overnight and made their own way to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area at 12:14 a.m. Monday.

Police said a shooting had occurred outside.

Two males made their own way to hospital before officers or paramedics arrived at the scene, police said.

They were reported to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information.

