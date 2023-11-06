Menu

Crime

2 shooting victims seriously injured, make own way to Toronto hospital: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 6:51 am
FILE - Police tape in Toronto. Two male shooting victims made their own way to hospital before officers or paramedics arrived at the scene of a shooting near Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Monday morning. View image in full screen
FILE - Police tape in Toronto. Two male shooting victims made their own way to hospital before officers or paramedics arrived at the scene of a shooting near Danforth and Greenwood avenues on Monday morning. Global News
Two victims were shot in Toronto overnight and made their own way to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to a shooting in the Danforth and Greenwood avenues area at 12:14 a.m. Monday.

Police said a shooting had occurred outside.

Two males made their own way to hospital before officers or paramedics arrived at the scene, police said.

They were reported to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information.

