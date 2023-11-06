Man, woman taken to trauma centre after rollover on Hwy 401 ramp in Toronto

A man and a woman were taken to a trauma centre after the vehicle they were in rolled multiple times on a Highway 401 on-ramp late Sunday, officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the ramp entering the westbound collector lanes from Keele Street South.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man and a woman to a local trauma centre.
The injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, police said, and the victims were reported to be in their 50s.
The westbound collector lanes were fully closed after the crash, but reopened within a few hours.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
- 2 victims shot in Toronto seriously injured, make their own way to hospital: police
- TVO workers vote to accept deal with employer, ending 11-week strike
- Ontario to consult on banning NDAs in cases of workplace harassment, misconduct
- Province may have to run Eglinton LRT amid Toronto’s financial woes
Comments