Canada

Man, woman taken to trauma centre after rollover on Hwy 401 ramp in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 6:44 am
FILE - An OPP cruiser. Paramedics took a man and a woman to a local trauma centre following the rollover crash on the Keele Street South on-ramp to the westbound collector lanes of the 401 in Toronto. View image in full screen
FILE - An OPP cruiser. Paramedics took a man and a woman to a local trauma centre following the rollover crash on the Keele Street South on-ramp to the westbound collector lanes of the 401 in Toronto. Global News File
A man and a woman were taken to a trauma centre after the vehicle they were in rolled multiple times on a Highway 401 on-ramp late Sunday, officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the ramp entering the westbound collector lanes from Keele Street South.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man and a woman to a local trauma centre.

The injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, police said, and the victims were reported to be in their 50s.

The westbound collector lanes were fully closed after the crash, but reopened within a few hours.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

