Man, woman taken to trauma centre after rollover on Hwy 401 ramp in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and a woman were taken to a trauma centre after the vehicle they were in rolled multiple times on a Highway 401 on-ramp late Sunday, officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened on the ramp entering the westbound collector lanes from Keele Street South.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man and a woman to a local trauma centre.

The injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, police said, and the victims were reported to be in their 50s.

The westbound collector lanes were fully closed after the crash, but reopened within a few hours.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy401 #Toronto: all westbound collector lanes are now closed at exit 62 Keele St due to a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk @OPP_HSD — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) November 6, 2023