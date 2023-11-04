Menu

Crime

Murder charge laid in death of Toronto filmmaker

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 5:31 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police have announced further charges have been laid in the suspicious death of a Toronto man that happened earlier this year.

The victim, 53-year-old Reeyaz Habib, was found dead in the compactor of a townhouse complex in Liberty Village in June, officers said.

Habib, a local filmmaker, had been reported missing to police one day before his body was discovered in the East Liberty Street and Strachan Avenue area.

A 33-year-old man from Toronto was originally charged by police with indignity to a human body and obstruction of justice.

As of Saturday, the man is also facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the crime, police said.

