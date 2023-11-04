Switch to standard time is a perfect moment to check smoke alarms: Vernon Fire Rescue

With British Columbia switching back to standard time this weekend, one Okanagan fire department says now is a perfect time for residents to inspect their smoke alarms.
The official, one-hour time changeover will occur on Sunday at 2 a.m., which will then become 1 a.m.
For clocks that aren’t self-adjusting, they’ll need to be corrected. And while doing that, Vernon Fire Rescue says residents should also check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates.
“Remember, working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives,” said fire chief David Lind.
In addition to inspecting those safety devices, the National Fire Protection Association says smoke alarms should be installed on every level of a home, including basements.
“With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire,” the association said.
“Two easy steps you can take are: Testing the smoke alarms in your house, and creating and practising a fire escape plan.”
Below are some safety tips from the NFPA.
- install smoke alarms in every bedroom
- large homes may need extra smoke alarms
- it’s best to use interconnected smoke alarms
- when one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound
- test all smoke alarms at least once a month.
- press the test button to be sure the alarm is working
- a smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall
- some alarms are multi-sensing (smoke and carbon monoxide combined)
- keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms
- they should be at least 10 feet (3 metres) from the stove
- people who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms
- these alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers
- replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old
More information about fire safety is available on the NFPA’s website.
