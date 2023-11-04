Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Switch to standard time is a perfect moment to check smoke alarms: Vernon Fire Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Why are we still changing our clocks twice a year?'
Why are we still changing our clocks twice a year?
Daylight Saving Time is ending which means, like it or not, we'll all be rolling back our clocks by an hour. Global News Morning catches up with Tara Holmes with Stop the Time Change BC to talk about the twice yearly time change, and why it needs to stop.
With British Columbia switching back to standard time this weekend, one Okanagan fire department says now is a perfect time for residents to inspect their smoke alarms.

The official, one-hour time changeover will occur on Sunday at 2 a.m., which will then become 1 a.m.

For clocks that aren’t self-adjusting, they’ll need to be corrected. And while doing that, Vernon Fire Rescue says residents should also check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors for dead batteries and expiration dates.

Click to play video: 'Turning back the clock: How your circadian rhythm reacts'
Turning back the clock: How your circadian rhythm reacts

“Remember, working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives,” said fire chief David Lind.

In addition to inspecting those safety devices, the National Fire Protection Association says smoke alarms should be installed on every level of a home, including basements.

“With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire,” the association said.

“Two easy steps you can take are: Testing the smoke alarms in your house, and creating and practising a fire escape plan.”

Click to play video: 'Health impacts and preparation for the time change'
Health impacts and preparation for the time change
Below are some safety tips from the NFPA.

  • install smoke alarms in every bedroom
  • large homes may need extra smoke alarms
  • it’s best to use interconnected smoke alarms
  • when one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound
  • test all smoke alarms at least once a month.
  • press the test button to be sure the alarm is working
  • a smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall
  • some alarms are multi-sensing (smoke and carbon monoxide combined)
  • keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms
  • they should be at least 10 feet (3 metres) from the stove
  • people who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms
  • these alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers
  • replace smoke alarms when they are 10 years old

More information about fire safety is available on the NFPA’s website.

Click to play video: 'End of Daylight Saving Time'
End of Daylight Saving Time

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

