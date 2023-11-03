Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tourism Kelowna on new short-term rental rules: ‘We’re going to be closely monitoring’

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 8:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Tourism Kelowna supports legislation on short term rentals but hopes there are exemptions.'
Tourism Kelowna supports legislation on short term rentals but hopes there are exemptions.
It was announced nearly three weeks ago--proposed legislation cracking down on short-term rentals and tonight Tourism Kelowna is speaking out for the first time on the potential hit to the local tourism industry. While no one knows exactly what kind of impact the new rules may have on tourism, some would-be visitors are already re-thinking their plans. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chris Zahn thinks back fondly on his 10-day vacation in Kelowna, B.C., this past summer, which included renting a boat, golfing and wine tastings at a number of local wineries.

“Kelowna was just such a big hit, ” Zahn told Global News.  “We really enjoyed the lake community and we were definitely going to be back.”

The Calgary man, his wife Chelsea and three children along with another family rented a home through a short-term rental platform.

“There were nine of us. We had a large, comfortable place in the Lower Mission near the beach,” Zahn said.

“There’s a pool in the backyard, nice big garage for us to unload all of our supplies and goods.”

The two Calgary families visited Kelowna at the end of July. View image in full screen
The two Calgary families visited Kelowna at the end of July. Global News

The two families were planning to do it all over again next summer, hoping to rent the same house, but proposed provincial legislation that would ban these kinds of short-term rentals may change where they vacation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had something really reliable that we were going to go to next year again,” Zahn said. “But now … we’re going to have to look, we’re going to have to expand our horizons, strongly consider other locations.”

It’s the kind of potential hit Tourism Kelowna says it will be watching closely.

“We’re going to be closely monitoring. What are our guests asking for? Are they looking for short-term rentals? Is anyone being scared away by the uncertainty,” said Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna president and CEO.

Click to play video: 'Australian tourists may cancel trip to Kelowna in wake of new legislation banning short term rentals'
Australian tourists may cancel trip to Kelowna in wake of new legislation banning short term rentals

Ballantyne said the organization supports the province putting in measures to create more badly-needed long-term housing.

“One of the number one obstacles that we’re facing as a tourism destination is staff housing and also having the service levels that people expect to get when they come to a beautiful resort destination like this,” Ballantyne said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“And to have some short-term rentals now moving into hopefully the long-term rental market, we see that as a positive thing.”

But Ballantyne hopes lawmakers can strike a balance between long-term and short-term accommodation.

“What we would ask is a continuing discussion around exemptions and that means if you’re a legally-operating short-term rental operator, can that not be grandfathered in,” she said.

More on Canada

“Can we continue with the tourist zones that you see in destinations like Kelowna and grandfather in some of those agreements?”

City staff have brought forward a policy for council to consider, allowing short-term rentals in a handful of designated areas across the city, but whether that will be allowed all depends on the provincial government.

That’s because even if the city gives the designated zones the thumbs up, the new provincial legislation, once tabled, could override that and make it illegal.

“We’re hoping we are somehow, as a community, going to come up with that fine balance,” Ballantyne said. “We do need to offer those types of configurations when those vacations, as multi-family vacationers are coming. We do need to offer that and there’s got to be a way we can do that within a legally operating short-term rental environment.”

The new legislation targeting short-term rentals is slated to go into effect in May.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Funding supports new inclusive tourism initiative'
Funding supports new inclusive tourism initiative
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices