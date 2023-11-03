Tiger-Cats to start Matthew Shiltz at QB in playoff game vs. Alouettes

Send this page to someone via email

It is win-or-go-home time in the Canadian Football League as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes prepare to meet in Saturday’s East Division semifinal.

Earlier this week, Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said his team would play “both quarterbacks” against the Alouettes, and on Friday morning it was revealed that Matthew Shiltz will get the start over teammate Bo Levi Mitchell.

“This is the opportunity that ultimately we worked for,” Shiltz said. “Regardless of who is in there, the team has confidence. Just want to keep that rolling as we move forward. Looking forward to the opportunity.”

The game will be broadcast on CHML radio, starting with the pre-game show at 2 p.m. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter post-game show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

The Ticats (8-10) have not tipped their hand as to when Mitchell will enter the contest, but the two-time Grey Cup champion insists he is ready to go.

“Something about CFL playoff football that’s exciting,” Mitchell said. “That’s why I play this game, that’s why a lot of the guys in that room play this game.”

Hamilton has lost all three of their games against the Alouettes (11-7) this season, including last week’s final game of the regular season, 22-20.

However, the Ticats have had their share of playoff success against Montreal. Hamilton is 18-10 all-time versus the Alouettes in the post-season, although Montreal holds the edge at home 7-5.

Saturday marks the third consecutive year that Hamilton and Montreal will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Alouettes beat Hamilton 28-17 last year, while the Ticats topped Montreal 23-12 in 2021.

The winner will advance to the East Final against the Toronto Argonauts (16-2) at BMO Field.