‘It’s a lot of hockey:’ Penguins star Sidney Crosby gears up for 1,200th NHL game

When Sidney Crosby steps on the ice in San Jose this Saturday, it’ll be a milestone moment for the Nova Scotia hockey star.

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins will be playing his 1,200th game.

“It’s a lot of hockey,” he told reporters during a scrum posted on the Penguins’ social media.

“I’m just grateful I have been able to play this long. I love it just as much as I did game one.”

He said he doesn’t focus much on “milestones” like games played, but more about the span of time — and the experiences and friendships that have gone on over the years.

Crosby is in good company. He ranks second in most games played among Nova Scotia-born NHL players.

The number one spot goes to Port Hood’s Al MacInnis, who played 1,416 games in his 23 seasons with the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues.

Crosby was feeling the hometown love last month, when the Penguins played a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.

Fans were also treated to a practice prior to the game at Cole Harbour Place, where Crosby and teammates also spearheaded a youth hockey clinic with local players.