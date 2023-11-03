Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘It’s a lot of hockey:’ Penguins star Sidney Crosby gears up for 1,200th NHL game

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Sidney Crosby returns to Nova Scotia for pre-season game'
Sidney Crosby returns to Nova Scotia for pre-season game
Hockey fans in Nova Scotia are being treated to a special occasion ahead of the upcoming NHL season as three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are in Halifax ahead of a pre-season game on Monday. As Vanessa Wright reports, Crosby practiced today in his hometown of Cole Harbour, making it a special homecoming for his family, teammates, and fans. – Oct 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When Sidney Crosby steps on the ice in San Jose this Saturday, it’ll be a milestone moment for the Nova Scotia hockey star.

The captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins will be playing his 1,200th game.

“It’s a lot of hockey,” he told reporters during a scrum posted on the Penguins’ social media.

“I’m just grateful I have been able to play this long. I love it just as much as I did game one.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said he doesn’t focus much on “milestones” like games played, but more about the span of time — and the experiences and friendships  that have gone on over the years.

Crosby is in good company. He ranks second in most games played among Nova Scotia-born NHL players.

The number one spot goes to Port Hood’s Al MacInnis, who played 1,416 games in his 23 seasons with the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues.

Trending Now

Crosby was feeling the hometown love last month, when the Penguins played a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.

Fans were also treated to a practice prior to the game at Cole Harbour Place, where Crosby and teammates also spearheaded a youth hockey clinic with local players.

Click to play video: 'Pittsburgh Penguins bonding in Halifax ahead of pre-season game'
Pittsburgh Penguins bonding in Halifax ahead of pre-season game
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices