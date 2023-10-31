Tiger-Cats will employ two-QB system in CFL’s Eastern Semi-Final

He may have signed a big contract when he joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the off-season, but Bo Levi Mitchell will share the spotlight with backup quarterback Matt Shiltz when Hamilton visits Montreal in this Saturday’s East Division semifinal.

While Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer did not come out and name his starter during the team’s news conference Tuesday, he confirmed that “both quarterbacks will play.”

Bo Levi Mitchell says he is taking a team-first mentality for their game against the Alouettes.

“My job in the playoffs is to come out and try to perform and when my number is called, just be ready to go,” Mitchell said. “It’s taken us all, the entire year. In that room, we have each other’s backs and we’re just ready to do what the coaches ask of us.”

Injuries have limited Mitchell to only six games this Canadian Football League season. He completed 59 per cent of his passes for 1,031 yards along with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“Putting the team first is something I’ve learned throughout my career and at times I’ve been ahead of it and I’ve been behind it as well,” Mitchell acknowledged. “I’d rather be ahead of it and be a good teammate to my other guys and everybody else that’s put the blood, sweat and tears in all year and the coaches that have believed in everybody in that room.”

Shiltz also battled the injury bug in 2023, which kept him out of action for seven of the team’s 18 games. He sported a completion percentage of 67 per cent this season with 1,556 passing yards, seven TDs and five picks.

“I think it’s just been great, getting the offence kind of rolling when we’re both in there,” Shiltz said. “Regardless of who is in there I think the whole team has confidence and we just want to keep that rolling as we move forward. Looking for the opportunity, whatever I’m going to get.”

Hamilton went 0-3 against the Alouettes this season, most recently losing 22-20 last Saturday in Montreal.

Coverage of Saturday’s playoff game on 900 CHML begins at 2 p.m., kickoff is at 3 p.m. and catch The 5th Quarter postgame show after the game.