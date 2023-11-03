Winnipeg sex crimes unit nabs man suspected of Halloween offences

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted in connection with a number of sexual offences in downtown Winnipeg on Halloween is behind bars.

Winnipeg police said officers tracked down the 28-year-old man Thursday evening and arrested him without incident before turning him over to the sex crimes unit.

The man is facing almost a dozen charges, including seven counts of committing an indecent act,and two counts of sexual assault, robbery and assault.

He’s accused of several incidents, including exposing himself at a Portage Avenue restaurant while making sexual comments, exposing himself to a woman on a downtown skywalk, assaulting two women who were walking, and groping a woman while she was shopping at a store.