Crime

Winnipeg sex crimes unit nabs man suspected of Halloween offences

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:02 am
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said officers arrested a man who is facing almost a dozen charges, including committing an indecent act, sexual assault, robbery and assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man wanted in connection with a number of sexual offences in downtown Winnipeg on Halloween is behind bars.

Winnipeg police said officers tracked down the 28-year-old man Thursday evening and arrested him without incident before turning him over to the sex crimes unit.

The man is facing almost a dozen charges, including seven counts of committing an indecent act,and two counts of sexual assault, robbery and assault.

He’s accused of several incidents, including exposing himself at a Portage Avenue restaurant while making sexual comments, exposing himself to a woman on a downtown skywalk, assaulting two women who were walking, and groping a woman while she was shopping at a store.

