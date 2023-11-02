Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Winnipeg police search for man wanted in connection with sexual assault, indecent acts

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 5:37 pm
FILE photo - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
FILE photo - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a number of incidents involving sexual assault and indecent acts.

The suspect, according to officials, is wanted for several incidents that occurred on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Police said one incident involved a man entering a restaurant in the 200 block of Portage Avenue, where he made sexual comments to female staff and exposed himself. Staff were able to get him out of the store and secure themselves.

Another incident, they said, involved a woman reporting that while walking on the skywalk in the 300 block of Portage Avenue, an unknown male approached her and exposed himself.

A second woman reported that an unknown male touched her in a sexual and inappropriate manner as she left a business in that area.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police are looking for a man they allege was involved in a number of indecent acts and a sexual assault, all having occurred on Oct. 31, 2023.
Winnipeg police are looking for a man they allege was involved in a number of indecent acts and a sexual assault, all having occurred on Oct. 31, 2023. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

A fourth incident involved two women, police said, walking in the 500 block of Portage Avenue. They reported being confronted by a man who exposed himself and assaulted the women on the ground, then fled on foot. Neither woman required medical attention.

A fifth incident involved a woman reporting that she was touched in a sexual and inappropriate manner by an unknown man while shopping at a store in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

According to police, the incidents involved the same suspect. He is described as being in his 20s with a slim build and clean-shaven.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police arrest 2 youths following shooting Monday that wounded boy'
Winnipeg police arrest 2 youths following shooting Monday that wounded boy
