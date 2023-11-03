Menu

Fire

Woman taken to hospital following fire in Forest Lawn basement suite: Calgary Fire

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:40 am
Firefighters battle a blaze at a six-plex in Forest Lawn Thursday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters battled a blaze at a six-plex in Forest Lawn Thursday night. A woman was rescued from one of the units. Global News
Calgary fire crews were called to a six-plex in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening where they rescued an unconscious woman from a lower-level apartment suite.

Firefighters were sent to the unit near the 1400 block of 44th Street Southeast at around 8:50 p.m. Crews found residents standing outside the building while smoke and flames poured out of the window of a unit at the back of the building. Flames had also spread to the building’s exterior.

Fire crews quickly contained the flames before moving inside where they found the woman. Fire and Emergency Medical Services crews resuscitated her before she was taken to hospital.

All of the apartment units were evacuated as a precaution. The fire was extinguished a short time later, with firefighters remaining at the scene for most of the night to extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters battle a blaze in Forest Lawn Thursday night. View image in full screen
