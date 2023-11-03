Investigation underway after gym ceiling collapses in new Toronto condo building

Send this page to someone via email

Part of a ceiling collapsed inside the gym of a Toronto condominium and an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The incident came to light after photos circulated through a Reddit post online involving a new condo located on St. Clair Avenue West near Old Weston Road.

The photos show the inside of a gym with the ceiling and insulation on top of gym equipment, including a treadmill and a bike.

A spokesperson for the developer Diamond Kilmer Developments told Global News there was an “incident” at the condo on Wednesday “in which a finishing detail in the design of our fitness facility became dislodged from the ceiling.”

The spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident. It is unclear if any condo residents were inside the gym when the ceiling caved in.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway, the spokesperson said, and necessary repairs will be made. The gym has been closed in the meantime.

“As the incident appears to have resulted from the failure of a design element, our construction consultants and engineers continue to advise that there is no concern as to the structural integrity of the units or building structure itself,” the spokesperson said.