Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Investigation underway after gym ceiling collapses in new Toronto condo building

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2023 11:46 am
The ceiling of a new Toronto condo gym has collapsed. View image in full screen
The ceiling of a new Toronto condo gym has collapsed. Reddit / u/Eclecticfarce31
Part of a ceiling collapsed inside the gym of a Toronto condominium and an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The incident came to light after photos circulated through a Reddit post online involving a new condo located on St. Clair Avenue West near Old Weston Road.

The photos show the inside of a gym with the ceiling and insulation on top of gym equipment, including a treadmill and a bike.

A spokesperson for the developer Diamond Kilmer Developments told Global News there was an “incident” at the condo on Wednesday “in which a finishing detail in the design of our fitness facility became dislodged from the ceiling.”

The spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident. It is unclear if any condo residents were inside the gym when the ceiling caved in.

An investigation is underway, the spokesperson said, and necessary repairs will be made. The gym has been closed in the meantime.

“As the incident appears to have resulted from the failure of a design element, our construction consultants and engineers continue to advise that there is no concern as to the structural integrity of the units or building structure itself,” the spokesperson said.

