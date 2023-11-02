Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim shot and killed in Mississauga identified as Peterborough man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 7:55 pm
The scene of the shooting in the Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive area of Mississauga on Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the Goreway Drive and Morning Star Drive area of Mississauga on Sunday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A victim who was shot dead in Mississauga last weekend has been identified as a 49-year-old Peterborough man.

Peel Regional Police responded to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and despite the efforts of first responders, he died at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified him as Alton Fisher.

Trending Now

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and there isn’t a risk to the general public.

Officers are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information or video footage to contact homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices