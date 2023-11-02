Victim shot and killed in Mississauga identified as Peterborough man

See more sharing options

A victim who was shot dead in Mississauga last weekend has been identified as a 49-year-old Peterborough man.

Peel Regional Police responded to the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives at around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and despite the efforts of first responders, he died at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified him as Alton Fisher.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and there isn’t a risk to the general public.

Officers are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information or video footage to contact homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers anonymously.