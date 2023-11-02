Man guilty of dangerous driving causing death, bodily harm in downtown Toronto crash

A Toronto man who sped down Richmond Street on Boxing Day 2021, lost control of his Kia and struck a crowd of pedestrians on the corner at Yonge Street waiting for the light to cross, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and five counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

It took the jury less than one day of deliberations to come back with the guilty verdict for Demar Kerr after a three-week trial that included having to watch video of the horrific crash over and over.

An 18-year-old University of Guelph student was killed. Among those injured were his younger brother and his father.

During the trial, court heard that Kerr was travelling 79 km/h in a 40 km/h zone and was cut off as he was travelling westbound by a car that was attempting to make a left-hand turn from the middle lane. A collision reconstructionist testified had Kerr been going the speed limit, he would have been able to avoid a crash.

In a statement to Global News, the mother of the 18-year-old killed wrote that “after 22 months of living hell, we are feeling overwhelmed with feelings that someone was held accountable for my older son’s tragic and preventable death, and my younger son’s life-altering injuries.”

“This could have been inflicted on anyone’s loved one. It was the result of a senseless and reckless decision made by Kerr, which caused so much pain and suffering by my family, all the victims, and all the witnesses involved. December 26, 2021 is a day none of us will ever forget.”

The family was granted a publication ban on their names.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later this month