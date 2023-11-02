Saskatchewan ICE Unit charge 38-year-old man with child porn possession

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged 38-year-old Patrick Hay with two counts of possession of child pornography offences.

Members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation into child pornography in August 2023 and on Oct. 12th, 2023, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Saskatoon.

“Electronic devices were seized, and as a result of the police investigation, 38-year-old Patrick Hay, was charged on Nov. 1, 2023,” police said.

“He was released from custody on numerous conditions until his next court appearance on Nov. 9, 2023, at 2:00 pm.”

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service and Prince Albert Police Service where they investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.

