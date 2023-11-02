Vancouver’s official New Year’s Eve celebration cancelled again

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no official New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Vancouver this year.

Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve Society posted a notice on its website stating that the decision was not made lightly and that the “unfortunate cancellation is due to escalating costs and the highly challenging sponsorship market amidst the current economic conditions.”

The organization said it is “actively working to secure the necessary funding and resources to reinstate the beloved New Year’s Eve celebration in the future.”

The event was last held in 2018 and it was announced in 2019 that the festival would be taking a one-year break while it moved locations.

However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event was not able to return.