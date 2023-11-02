Menu

Canada

Vancouver’s official New Year’s Eve celebration cancelled again

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Push to host more free public gatherings in Vancouver'
Push to host more free public gatherings in Vancouver
Vancouver's new ABC council is pushing for a return of free public gatherings for New Year's Eve and other festivals throughout the year. Grace Ke has the story – Jan 1, 2023
There will be no official New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Vancouver this year.

Vancouver’s New Year’s Eve Society posted a notice on its website stating that the decision was not made lightly and that the “unfortunate cancellation is due to escalating costs and the highly challenging sponsorship market amidst the current economic conditions.”

The organization said it is “actively working to secure the necessary funding and resources to reinstate the beloved New Year’s Eve celebration in the future.”

Click to play video: 'A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together'
A defiant few in Vancouver ignored the orders not to ring in 2021 together
The event was last held in 2018 and it was announced in 2019 that the festival would be taking a one-year break while it moved locations.

However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event was not able to return.

More on BC
