18 staff at Toronto school refuse to work over possible radiation from cellphone tower

Several staff from a Toronto high school are refusing to work over safety concerns about possible radiation exposure from a nearby cellphone tower, according to a letter obtained by Global News.

The letter signed by William Lyon Mackenzie CI‘s principal, Cynthia Nguyen, said 18 staff members from the school, located near Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue, have begun a work refusal process.

“In this situation, there are health and safety concerns about possible radiation exposure from a nearby cellphone tower,” the letter dated Wednesday read. “While these concerns were discussed today, the school did its best to arrange for coverage of classes by administrators.”

Global News has reached out to the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation to confirm how many of the 18 staff members are teachers.

The Toronto District School Board said it is working with staff to address the concerns and has sought a third-party consultant firm to make recommendations for next steps. TDSB’s occupational health and safety is also involved and is discussing “with the impacted staff to come to a resolution.”

In response to the situation, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said students and staff have to be safe in school. “Parents entrust us to do that.”

“I have confidence in the Ministry of Labour to do all the due diligence required to provide that confidence to the community that the school is safe,” Lecce said while joining host Greg Brady on 640 Toronto on Thursday morning.

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Labour but did not hear back by publication.

According to Health Canada’s website, cellphone towers and other antenna installations are usually located on rooftops, towers and utility poles.

“Cell phone towers operate at a higher power than cell phones but the radiofrequency EMF they emit is much further away from your body,” Health Canada said. “This means your exposure level from such antennas is usually much lower than your exposure level from using a cell phone.”