Pedestrian hit by vehicle, stymieing downtown Calgary traffic

Roads have been shut down in part of downtown Calgary just before rush hour after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Calgary police were called to the scene of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said one person was transported to hospital in serious condition and the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Calgary Transportation said north- and southbound traffic along Eighth Street S.W. was blocked at Sixth Avenue S.W., and two left lanes on westbound Sixth Avenue were closed.
Police said the intersection was being restricted as part of the investigation, and commuters should expect impacts on the evening commute.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
