Pedestrian hit by vehicle, stymieing downtown Calgary traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Roads have been shut down in part of downtown Calgary just before rush hour after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Calgary police were called to the scene of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said one person was transported to hospital in serious condition and the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Calgary Transportation said north- and southbound traffic along Eighth Street S.W. was blocked at Sixth Avenue S.W., and two left lanes on westbound Sixth Avenue were closed.

Police said the intersection was being restricted as part of the investigation, and commuters should expect impacts on the evening commute.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Story continues below advertisement

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Due to a serious-injury collision, we are asking motorists and the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street S.W., while police investigate. Please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/i0AZw4uTju — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 1, 2023

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on 6 Ave and 8 St SW, the two left lanes are closed WB. NB and SB is closed. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/xKRI2VV04R — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

–More to come…