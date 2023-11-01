Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old woman remains in hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a truck in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said the collision happened on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., in the Major Mackenzie Drive West and Vellore Park Avenue area, which is just west of Highway 400.

Police said it’s believed the dump truck was turning left onto eastbound Major Mackenzie Drive from southbound Vellore Park Avenue when the pedestrian was struck.

The driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured and stayed at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the collision, or anyone with information or with video footage from the area, to come forward.