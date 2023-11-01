Menu

Canada

Estevan police officer seriously injured in incident according to Premier

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 2:25 pm
Premier Scott Moe said an Estevan police officer was seriously injured in an incident with a suspect on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Premier Scott Moe said an Estevan police officer was seriously injured in an incident with a suspect on Wednesday morning. File / Global News
An Estevan police officer was seriously injured in an incident involving a criminal suspect Wednesday morning, according to Premier Scott Moe.

He said the incident is a reminder of the risk protective services officers face daily.

Story continues below advertisement

A news release from Estevan police said officers were on the scene of a serious incident in the 1200 block of 6th Street  just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They said one person is in custody and there is no risk to the public.

The provincial Ministry of Justice said they have provided a team to help police with the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the Estevan Police Service for more details.

More to come. 

– With files from the Canadian Press. 

