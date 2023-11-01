Estevan police officer seriously injured in incident according to Premier

An Estevan police officer was seriously injured in an incident involving a criminal suspect Wednesday morning, according to Premier Scott Moe.
He said the incident is a reminder of the risk protective services officers face daily.
A news release from Estevan police said officers were on the scene of a serious incident in the 1200 block of 6th Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.
They said one person is in custody and there is no risk to the public.
The provincial Ministry of Justice said they have provided a team to help police with the investigation.
Global News has reached out to the Estevan Police Service for more details.
More to come.
– With files from the Canadian Press.
- No cuts to immigration coming as Canada holds goal for 500K per year
- Two Montrealers busted in New York for allegedly helping Russia’s Ukraine attacks
- Ozempic maker faces proposed class action lawsuit alleging ‘dangerous side effects’
- Alberta’s CPP exit would put millions of retirements at risk, Freeland says
Comments