Canada

Medication possibly mistaken for candy, taken by trick-or-treater in Colwood, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: Staying safe on Halloween night'
Ask an Expert: Staying safe on Halloween night
Whether you're out and about trick-or-treating or staying at home dishing the candy out yourself, there are several things to be aware of to stay safe on Halloween night. Ambulance Paramedics of BC communications director Ian Tait goes over some things you can do to be prepared.
Police in a community west of Victoria are urging parents to check their children’s Halloween candy carefully for medication that might have been mistakenly handed out to trick-or-treaters.

West Shore RCMP say they received a call from a senior living in Colwood, near the intersection of Bette Drive and Charlotte Drive.

The caller said at least four small packs of medication used to treat Parkinson’s disease were missing.

Police say the caller reported the pills, in yellow plastic snap-top containers, had been sitting near the candy bowl earlier in the evening.

Trending Now

The RCMP statement says if any of the containers are spotted, they should be given to police or disposed of at any local pharmacy.

If parents suspect their child has consumed any of the small, oval white pills that were in the containers, police say the youngster should receive medical attention right away.

More on BC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

