Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police arrest 17 people for alleged real estate fraud worth over $5 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 11:24 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: November 01, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: November 01, 2023
Andrea Howick has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, November 01, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say they’ve arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged real estate fraud scheme worth more than $5 million.

Police say members of the alleged fraud ring used fake IDs to borrow against the value of five properties they didn’t own.

They say the fake IDs were used to sign legal documents and open bank accounts in the names of the real owners.

The financing — obtained from private lenders — was withdrawn soon after it was deposited in the bank accounts.

Police say the real owners of the properties have found themselves tied to mortgages they never took out and the lenders have lost all the money they lent out.

Trending Now

The seven women and 10 men are expected to appear in a Montreal court today where they could face charges including fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and possession of property obtained by crime, depending on their alleged level of involvement in the scheme.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices