Politics

Ontario scraps its portion of HST on purpose-built rentals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 10:23 am
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance of Ontario speaks with the media during the Finance Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance of Ontario speaks with the media during the Finance Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario is scrapping its portion of the harmonized sales tax on eligible purpose-built rental housing in an effort to spur construction.

The province has been saying it would remove its eight per cent portion of the tax if the federal government dropped the five per cent goods and services tax on rental housing builds.

The federal government did that last month.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the changes will apply to new rental housing units such as apartment buildings, student housing and senior residences built for long-term care rental accommodation.

Story continues below advertisement

The rebates apply to projects that began construction from this past September until Dec. 31, 2030.

To qualify, new residential units must be in buildings with a minimum four private apartment units or 10 private rooms, and be in a building where 90 per cent of units are long-term rentals.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

