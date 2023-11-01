Menu

Crime

Charges pending after teen struck by vehicle in Kitchener on Halloween: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 10:11 am
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance C-GYNH takes-off from the helipad outside the Kingston general hospital in Kingston, Ontario on Sunday April 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Charges are pending after a 15-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday night after being struck by a car, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were dispatched to the area around Stirling Avenue and Highland Road at around 6 p.m. in the Southdale section of the city, according to a release.

Police say the teen was hit by the vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

The teen was soon airlifted to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver did not report any injuries to police as a result of the collision.

Police are asking anyone with dash-camera footage or who may have witnessed the incident.

