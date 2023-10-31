Another suspect arrested in December 2022 central Edmonton homicide, 1 more still wanted

Send this page to someone via email

A second man wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in connection with the December 2022 homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, 36, is now in custody, the Edmonton Police Service announced Tuesday.

Police said Ahmed Osman, 34, turned himself in to police on Sunday, two days after a news release about him being wanted was sent out.

Osman had other warrants out for his arrest, including on charges of using a firearm during an aggravated assault and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number was altered, defaced or removed.

That came after another suspect was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 26. Police said during a vehicle stop, homicide detectives arrested Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed, 30, who was also wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in Mohamed’s death.

Police are still looking for a third suspect: 33-year-old Abdullahi Are. He remains on the loose and is also wanted for second-degree murder.

View image in full screen Abdullahi Are, 33, is wanted for second-degree murder in the December 2022 homicide of Ahmed Mohamed at a Circle K convenience store in central Edmonton. Edmonton Police Service

EPS officers arrived at a suite near 103rd Street and 106th Avenue in downtown Edmonton just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2022, to find a 23-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were directed to a Circle K convenience store just a few blocks away, near 104th Street and 107th Street, where they found Mohamed suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Police said the 36-year-old died at the scene shortly after officers arrived. An autopsy confirmed he died from being shot and it was a homicide.

EPS investigators are urging anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Are to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.