Crime

Edmonton police investigating after autopsy confirms weekend shooting was homicide

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 6:58 pm
A 36-year-old man was shot Dec. 18, 2022 and died from his injuries. The death has been rules a homicide. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old man was shot Dec. 18, 2022 and died from his injuries. The death has been rules a homicide. Global News

Autopsy results confirm that a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Edmonton was a homicide.

Police arrived at a suite near 103 Street and 106 Avenue in downtown Edmonton just before 5 a.m., to find a 23-year-old male suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

While there, police were directed to another location just a few blocks away, near 104 Street and 107 Street, where they found a man in a parking lot in medical distress.

Ahmed Mohamed, a 36-year-old man from Edmonton, had life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said he died on scene shortly after they arrived.

Police are asking that anyone with any information contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

