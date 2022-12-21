Edmonton police investigating after autopsy confirms weekend shooting was homicide

Autopsy results confirm that a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Edmonton was a homicide.
Police arrived at a suite near 103 Street and 106 Avenue in downtown Edmonton just before 5 a.m., to find a 23-year-old male suffering from serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Read more: EPS investigates 10 unrelated shootings in first 9 days of December
While there, police were directed to another location just a few blocks away, near 104 Street and 107 Street, where they found a man in a parking lot in medical distress.
Ahmed Mohamed, a 36-year-old man from Edmonton, had life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police said he died on scene shortly after they arrived.
Police are asking that anyone with any information contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.
