Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 in custody, 2 others wanted in connection with December 2022 homicide

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 1:10 pm
A man has been arrested following a vehicle stop in relation to the homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, said Edmonton police. View image in full screen
A man has been arrested following a vehicle stop in relation to the homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, said Edmonton police. COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested following a vehicle stop in relation to the homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, said Edmonton police.

Police found Mohamed on Dec. 18, 2022, in a parking lot suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died and the manner of death was deemed a homicide.

During a vehicle stop on Thursday, homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed on a warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Mohamed.

Abdullahi Are. View image in full screen
Abdullahi Are. COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service

Warrants for second-degree murder were also issued for two others in relation to the homicide: 33-year-old Abdullahi Are and 34-year-old Ahmed Osman.

Story continues below advertisement
Ahmed Osman. View image in full screen
Ahmed Osman. COURTESY: Edmonton Police Service
Trending Now

Police said Osman has other warrants out for his arrest, including using a firearm during an aggravated assault and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number was altered, defaced or removed.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices