1 in custody, 2 others wanted in connection with December 2022 homicide

A man has been arrested following a vehicle stop in relation to the homicide of Ahmed Mohamed, said Edmonton police.
Police found Mohamed on Dec. 18, 2022, in a parking lot suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died and the manner of death was deemed a homicide.
During a vehicle stop on Thursday, homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old Hamdi Abdi-Ahmed on a warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Mohamed.
Warrants for second-degree murder were also issued for two others in relation to the homicide: 33-year-old Abdullahi Are and 34-year-old Ahmed Osman.
Police said Osman has other warrants out for his arrest, including using a firearm during an aggravated assault and possessing a firearm knowing the serial number was altered, defaced or removed.
Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
- Maine authorities grow ‘more concerned’ as mass shooting suspect remains elusive
- Most Wanted: New details in investigation of suspects allegedly evading arrest together
- Kitten dies after woman uses animal as weapon in domestic dispute: Ontario police
- Maine shootings renew scrutiny over state’s ‘yellow flag’ gun law
Comments