Nurse injured in Winnipeg hospital attack files lawsuit against health authorities

Send this page to someone via email

The co-worker of a man found not criminally responsible for stabbing her more than a dozen times is suing Manitoba health authorities, alleging staff at a crisis centre failed to protect her from the violence.

A judge ruled earlier this month that Trevor Farley was not criminally responsible for attacking Candyce Szkwarek, his colleague at Seven Oaks General Hospital in Winnipeg, as well as killing his mother and father.

Szkwarek filed a lawsuit Friday against the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health, alleging that staff negligence at Winnipeg’s Crisis Response Centre resulted in the bloody attacks within hours.

Farley’s trial heard that he had been in psychosis and was supposed to be under an involuntary hold at the centre when the attacks happened in 2021.

A separate lawsuit has also been filed by Lori Schellenberg, an employee who witnessed the attack on Szkwarek.

Story continues below advertisement

Statements of defence have yet to be filed, and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Shared Health did not provide comment as the matter is before the courts.

Three of Farley’s siblings previously filed a lawsuit against the health authorities, alleging that inadequate care by crisis centre staff resulted in the deaths of their parents, Stuart Farley and Judy Swain.

The law firm that represents Szkwarek and Schellenberg said in a statement Tuesday that Szkwarek’s life has been changed forever.

“Likewise, Lori Schellenberg did all she could to assist her co-workers immediately after the attack…. That takes a toll and Ms. Schellenberg is suffering for doing what she was trained to do.”

The statement of claim says Szkwarek has been unable to work since the attack and is requesting compensation for loss of income, damages for injuries, including pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

Schellenberg is also asking for compensation for loss of income and mental distress.

The lawsuit alleges Farley reported to staff members at the crisis centre that he was experiencing delusions, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts, which resulted in staff placing him under an involuntary hold on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021.

Under an involuntary hold, an individual is supposed to be transferred to an in-patient psychiatric ward for assessment. Until this is done, the person should be moved to a locked room and remain under constant supervision by staff, the document sayd.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit alleges staff failed to “adequately assess Farley at the crisis response centre and appreciate the risks he posed to himself and others.”

Later that day, Farley walked out of the centre, and staff members called police.

He would later kill his father, then kill his mother, and last stab Szkwarek at the hospital, where he had worked as a nurse.

Szkwarek, 67, suffered significant injuries to her abdomen, internal organs and right arm. She spent four months in hospital.

Schellenberg, 48, was a manager of renal services at the hospital when she witnessed the attack on Szkwarek. She provided crisis management to bystanders and staff.

The statement of claim says she was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has been off work since December 2021.