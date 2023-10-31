Menu

Canada

Alcohol a factor in wrong-way, head-on crash on Hwy 418 that killed 2: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 3:12 pm
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 418 that killed two people last weekend, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Sunday just after 7 p.m., witnesses called 911 reporting a blue SUV that had entered Highway 418 from Taunton Road in Durham Region, heading south in the northbound lanes.

“Officers attempted to intercept this vehicle,” Schmidt said.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle continued southbound in the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with another vehicle near Nash Road.”

Schmidt said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Curtis, Ont., died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 36-year-old Oshawa woman, was also killed at the scene.

After the initial head-on crash, another vehicle heading north collided with the initial two vehicles that were stopped, Schmidt said.

There were four occupants in the third vehicle, two of whom were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We do believe alcohol is a contributing factor in this crash,” Schmidt said.

“The roads were dry, the sky was clear. And we’re appealing for any witnesses that may have seen this blue SUV travelling prior to the collision or anyone who may have seen the crash itself to call Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981.”

The highway was shut down for several hours. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

