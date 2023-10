Send this page to someone via email

A fire caused $200,000 in damages to a home in the 200 block of Avenue L South on Tuesday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call at 5:30 a.m. of a structure on fire and found heavy smoke in the air and large flames coming from a home.

An excavator had to be brought it to pull the structure apart and fully extinguish the flames.

Because of the damage and safety concerns a fire investigator will not be able to do an investigation on this fire.