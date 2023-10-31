Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

GO train passenger hit in the face with heavy object in unprovoked attack: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 11:30 am
Police released this image of a suspect in an assault on a GO train. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a suspect in an assault on a GO train. Handout / Toronto police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A GO train passenger was hit in the face with a heavy object in an unprovoked attack last weekend, police say, and investigators are now trying to identify a suspect.

Toronto police said officers responded at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday for a call about an assault that happened on a GO train between Milliken Station and Agincourt Station, which is in the city’s east end.

Police said a man struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object, unprovoked.

The man then left the train at Agincourt and headed south toward Sheppard Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is six feet tall and 200 pounds with short black hair and a beard.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He was reportedly wearing a black leather jacket with grey stains, a black hooded sweater, black jeans with grey stains, black shoes with white soles and sunglasses.

Police said he was walking with a brown wooden cane.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices