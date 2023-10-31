GO train passenger hit in the face with heavy object in unprovoked attack: police

See more sharing options

A GO train passenger was hit in the face with a heavy object in an unprovoked attack last weekend, police say, and investigators are now trying to identify a suspect.

Toronto police said officers responded at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday for a call about an assault that happened on a GO train between Milliken Station and Agincourt Station, which is in the city’s east end.

Police said a man struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object, unprovoked.

The man then left the train at Agincourt and headed south toward Sheppard Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is six feet tall and 200 pounds with short black hair and a beard.

He was reportedly wearing a black leather jacket with grey stains, a black hooded sweater, black jeans with grey stains, black shoes with white soles and sunglasses.

Police said he was walking with a brown wooden cane.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.