Crime

Arrest made after Toronto parking enforcement officer assaulted

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 10:52 am
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto Police say an arrest has been made following the assault of a parking enforcement officer.

On Monday around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Pape Avenue and Floyd Avenue, police received a call for an assault against an officer.

A parking enforcement officer was patrolling the area and was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle when the accused then approached the officer.

Police said the accused then reportedly grabbed the officer by their body armour, and pulled the victim towards them.

Once released, the victim then tried to get into their vehicle for safety but was blocked by the accused who held the door shut, officers said.

Police said 48-year-old Anastasis Hatzinikolaou of Toronto has been arrested and is charged with assault of a peace officer.

He will appear in court on December 20.

