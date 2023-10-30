Zibanejad scores OT winner as Rangers edge Jets in Wheeler’s return to Winnipeg

In his first game in Winnipeg as a visiting player, Blake Wheeler was held off the scoresheet but his new team got the last laugh as the New York Rangers downed the Jets 3-2 in overtime Monday night.

The crowd showed great appreciation for Wheeler during the second media timeout of the opening period. A tribute video for the Jets’ former captain was drowned out by the cheering of the appreciative crowd as Wheeler raised his stick in the air and tapped his chest to acknowledge the fans.

The game stayed goalless late into the first before Artemi Panarin opened the scoring with 1:36 to go. The puck found its way to Jacob Trouba at the point, who sent a perfect feed to Panarin for a backdoor tap-in to open the scoring.

But Winnipeg wasted no time responding. Cole Perfetti carried the puck into the Rangers’ zone, eluding multiple defenders before sliding a pass to David Gustafsson by the faceoff dot.

He caught it with his skate, knocked it to his stick and beat Igor Shesterkin over the glove to tie the game 68 seconds after the Panarin tally.

The Rangers earned the first power play chance of the game early in the second period and were mere inches away from regaining the lead. Vincent Trocheck beat Connor Hellebuyck five-hole but the shot hit the post and came to a stop on the goal line.

As Mika Zibanejad attempted to get a stick on the puck, Hellebuyck used his glove to keep the stick away, allowing Brenden Dillon to sweep the puck away to safety.

Winnipeg also had a couple of cracks with the man advantage in the second but failed on both attempts as their power play continues to struggle.

The game remained tied 1-1 through 40 minutes with the teams also even 19-19 in shots on goal.

Just over five minutes into the third, the Jets took their first lead of the game thanks to Nikolaj Ehlers.

The Dashing Dane led a 2-on-1 with Perfetti and tried to get it to Perfetti but the centering pass was broken up. The puck wound up behind the net where Ehlers picked it up and stuffed it through Shesterkin on the wraparound to put his team in front. It was also the 400th point of Ehlers’ NHL career.

New York got a great chance to even the score when Adam Lowry was sent to the box just shy of nine minutes into the third but the Jets’ penalty kill took care of business.

Given a second try a few minutes later, the Rangers power play delivered the game-tying goal.

With Dillon in the box for boarding, Chris Kreider parked himself in front of Hellebuyck and tipped home an Adam Fox point shot to level the game with 6:48 remaining.

The two sides would need overtime to settle things but before the end of the third, Mason Appleton carried the puck into the Rangers’ zone with a burst of speed. As he carried it into the corner, he lost an edge and went crashing into the boards, but New York’s Ryan Lindgren was assessed a tripping penalty on the play, amidst protests from several Rangers players.

Winnipeg started the overtime session with 1:42 of power play time but couldn’t cash in as the Jets have now had 17 consecutive unsuccessful power plays.

With 1:29 to go in OT, there was finally a whistle to make it three skaters per side and with 25.4 seconds to go, the Rangers ended the game.

Panarin carried the puck into the slot, drawing all three Jets defenders towards him. He fed an open Zibanejad by the faceoff dot, who blasted it through Hellebuyck for the winner.

Winnipeg wound up outshooting the Rangers 29-26 as the Jets earned a point for the fifth straight contest while New York finished a five-game Western Conference road swing with a 5-0 record.

The Jets will now head out on the road for a three-game swing starting in Las Vegas Thursday night. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on 680 CJOB with the puck dropping just after 9 p.m.