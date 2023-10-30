Victim identified in northeast Edmonton burnt-out truck homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Almost three months after his death, the Edmonton Police Service has released the identity of a man found dead in a burnt-out vehicle in northeast Edmonton’s Clareview area.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, to help Edmonton Fire Rescue Services with a burning truck near 146th Avenue and 25th Street in the Fraser neighbourhood.

Once the pickup truck fire was extinguished, police said the body of a man was discovered inside the truck.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, an autopsy by the medical examiner determined the death was homicide. The man was not identified at the time, and the cause of death was withheld for investigative reasons.

Police have since identified the victim as Kevin Charles Hind, 29. On Monday, police said the cause of death continues to be withheld while the investigation continues.

EPS also released surveillance videos of a suspect and two suspect vehicles: a black sedan and a dark-coloured SUV. Police said the car captured on video arrived at scene at the same time as the suspect. A dark SUV was also captured on video leaving the scene (see video player.)

Detectives believe the suspect may have arrived in the black sedan and left in the SUV.

Investigators previously released surveillance video (see below) of a suspect and the white Chevy before it was found burning with the victim’s body inside.

The vehicle was captured circling the Fraser neighbourhood between 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has other information about this homicide can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.