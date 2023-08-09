Death of male victim found in burnt-out truck deemed homicide: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man found in a burnt-out vehicle in northeast Edmonton Thursday night has been deemed a homicide, according to police.

Police were called to help Edmonton Fire and Rescue with a burning truck near 146th Avenue and 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Once the fire was put out, the man’s body was found in the driver’s seat of what police say is the suspect’s vehicle.

An autopsy was done Tuesday. However, the exact cause of death is being withheld for investigative reasons, police said Wednesday. The man has not yet been identified.

“Investigators have recovered area surveillance video of the suspect vehicle before it was found burning with the victim’s body inside,” police said in a news release. “The vehicle, a white Chevrolet pickup truck, was captured circling the Fraser neighbourhood between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.”

Police say they also have footage of a suspect who was seen running from the scene.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check security and home footage. Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.