Man’s body found in truck after fire in Clareview area; Edmonton police investigating

A man was found dead after an overnight vehicle fire was put out in northeast Edmonton and now homicide detectives are investigating.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. to help Edmonton Fire Rescue Services with a burning vehicle near 146 Avenue and 25 Street in the Fraser neighbourhood.

Once the fire was extinguished, police said the body of a man was discovered inside the truck.

The homicide section is assisting with the suspicious death investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Detectives are hoping surveillance video from the area may help in the investigation, and are asking anyone with doorbell, dash or other security cameras to check their footage.

Anyone with tips or video can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.