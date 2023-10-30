Menu

Crime

Child welfare worker charged with aggravated assault on five-year-old

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 6:31 pm
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a woman with aggravated assault involving a five-year-old girl. The accused worked for Wabaseemoong Child and Family Services at the time of the alleged assault. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a woman with aggravated assault involving a five-year-old girl. The accused worked for Wabaseemoong Child and Family Services at the time of the alleged assault. NSD
A two-year investigation has culminated with charges against a 53-year-old Wabaseemoong, Ont. woman for assaulting a five-year-old girl on the First Nation in November 2021.

Treaty Three Police, along with forensic and major crimes teams from the Ontario Provincial Police, made the arrest on Oct. 27.

The woman charged was employed by Wabaseemoong Child and Family Services at the time of the alleged assault, according to police.

She is charged with aggravated assault, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to provide the necessaries of life, and abandoning a child.

Police haven’t disclosed the nature of the relationship between the accused and victim.

The woman has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kenora court on Nov. 23.

Wabaseemoong, also known as Whitedog, sits just east of the Ontario border, nearly 300 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg.

