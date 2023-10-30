Police in N.S. issue alert following alleged hit-and-run in Cole Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Nova Scotia have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that prompted a “dangerous man” emergency alert.

RCMP said the collision happened on Shrewsbury Road in the community of Cole Harbour, outside Halifax, on Monday afternoon and one person was injured.

At 4 p.m. Monday, an update from police asked the public to be on the lookout for a grey 2009 Mercedes C300 bearing the Nova Scotia plate GVM 350.

An emergency alert sent just before 5:45 p.m. identified the suspect as Aaron Daniel Crawley, 33.

“If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach,” the alert read.

At 6:05 p.m., police updated the file to say Crawley had been “safely arrested” and the emergency alert was cancelled.

“The investigation is ongoing and officers remain at the scene of the earlier hit & run. Shrewsbury Rd. remains closed from Woodbury Dr. to Sherwood St.,” RCMP noted.

This was the second emergency alert sent to Nova Scotia phones and televisions on Monday. An alert was sent in the morning in Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester counties warning of a “dangerous man armed with an axe.” A suspect in that file was also arrested shortly after.