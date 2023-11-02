Online voting opens for Cambridge Ward 1 byelection

Online voting opened Monday in Cambridge as residents of Ward 1 look to elect a new councillor.
Four people, Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Helen Shwery are in a race to fill the vacancy created when former councillor Donna Reid died in August.
In addition to online voting, residents will get a chance to cast advanced ballots on Nov. 1 at the Lang’s Community Health Centre and on Nov. 4 at the Allan Reuter Centre.
The official voting day will take place on Nov. 13 with polls being open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lang’s Community Health Centre, the Allan Reuter Centre, the W.G. Johnson Centre and City Hall.
Online voting will close at 7:59 p.m. on Election Day.
