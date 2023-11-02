Menu

Canada

Online voting opens for Cambridge Ward 1 byelection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 8:31 am
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Online voting opened Monday in Cambridge as residents of Ward 1 look to elect a new councillor.

Four people, Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Helen Shwery are in a race to fill the vacancy created when former councillor Donna Reid died in August.

In addition to online voting, residents will get a chance to cast advanced ballots on Nov. 1 at the Lang’s Community Health Centre and on Nov. 4 at the Allan Reuter Centre.

The official voting day will take place on Nov. 13 with polls being open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lang’s Community Health Centre, the Allan Reuter Centre, the W.G. Johnson Centre and City Hall.

Online voting will close at 7:59 p.m. on Election Day.

